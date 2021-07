No.1 Ashleigh Barty is into the #Wimbledon final.



The Aussie seals it 63 76(3) over 2018 champion Angelique Kerber.



Barty into her 1st major final since winning 2019 RG. She is the 1st 🇦🇺 woman to make the Wimbledon final since Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s 2nd title run in 1980. pic.twitter.com/vRdKYQpEC6