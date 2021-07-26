根據《2006年紐西蘭破產法》第385(2)(b)條的規定，漢密爾頓的Dennis Clifford Parsons 於4月29日被紐西蘭奧克蘭高等法院任命為LU JIHONG 先生的遺產管理人。
特此通知: LU JIHONG 先生的債權人需要在2021年8月30日當日或者之前提出對於LU JIHONG 先生遺產的索賠申請，以及確定其索賠申請是否具有任何優先權。否則有可能被排除在任何遺產分配之外。
通知發布日期：2021年6月30日
D.C. PARSONS
管理人(紐西蘭奧克蘭高等法院任命)
聯系方式: DC Parsons Indepth Forensic Limited Insolvency Practitioners
PO Box 278 Hamilton New Zealand 或 Level 3 586 Victoria Street CBD Hamilton New Zealand
電話: (0064) 7 957 8675
郵箱地址: [email protected]
DECEASED ESTATE OF JIHONG LU
Notice of Appointment of Administrator
Dennis Clifford Parsons Insolvency Practitioner of Hamilton was appointed to administer the deceased estate of Mr Jihong Lu under Part 6 Insolvency Act 2006 (New Zealand) by Order of the High Court in Auckland New Zealand on the 29th day of April pursuant to section 385(2)(b) of the Insolvency Act 2006 (New Zealand).
Notice is given that the date of 30th August 2021 is fixed as the date on or before the creditors of the deceased estate of Mr Jihong Lu are to make their claims and establish any priority their claims may have or be at risk of being excluded from any distribution.
Dated this 30th June 2021
D.C.PARSONS
Administrator (By Order of the High Court)
Contact: DC Parsons Indepth Forensic Limited Insolvency Practitioners PO Box 278 Hamilton New Zealand or Level 3 586 Victoria Street CBD Hamilton New Zealand.
Telephone: (0064) 7 957 8675
Email: [email protected]
發表意見
中時新聞網對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時新聞網有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。