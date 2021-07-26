根據《2006年紐西蘭破產法》第385(2)(b)條的規定，漢密爾頓的Dennis Clifford Parsons 於4月29日被紐西蘭奧克蘭高等法院任命為LU JIHONG 先生的遺產管理人。

特此通知: LU JIHONG 先生的債權人需要在2021年8月30日當日或者之前提出對於LU JIHONG 先生遺產的索賠申請，以及確定其索賠申請是否具有任何優先權。否則有可能被排除在任何遺產分配之外。

通知發布日期：2021年6月30日

D.C. PARSONS

管理人(紐西蘭奧克蘭高等法院任命)

聯系方式: DC Parsons Indepth Forensic Limited Insolvency Practitioners

PO Box 278 Hamilton New Zealand 或 Level 3 586 Victoria Street CBD Hamilton New Zealand

電話: (0064) 7 957 8675

郵箱地址: [email protected]

DECEASED ESTATE OF JIHONG LU

Notice of Appointment of Administrator

Dennis Clifford Parsons Insolvency Practitioner of Hamilton was appointed to administer the deceased estate of Mr Jihong Lu under Part 6 Insolvency Act 2006 (New Zealand) by Order of the High Court in Auckland New Zealand on the 29th day of April pursuant to section 385(2)(b) of the Insolvency Act 2006 (New Zealand).

Notice is given that the date of 30th August 2021 is fixed as the date on or before the creditors of the deceased estate of Mr Jihong Lu are to make their claims and establish any priority their claims may have or be at risk of being excluded from any distribution.

Dated this 30th June 2021

D.C.PARSONS

Administrator (By Order of the High Court)

Contact: DC Parsons Indepth Forensic Limited Insolvency Practitioners PO Box 278 Hamilton New Zealand or Level 3 586 Victoria Street CBD Hamilton New Zealand.

Telephone: (0064) 7 957 8675

Email: [email protected]