中國和印度兩軍在莫爾多／楚舒勒會晤點印方一側，日前舉行第12輪軍長級會談。中印國防部今發布聯合新聞稿稱，雙方繼續就推動中印邊界西段實控線地區一線部隊脫離接觸坦誠、深入地交換意見。雙方同意此輪會談具有建設性，進一步增進了相互理解。雙方同意根據雙邊協議協定，保持談判對話勢頭，盡快解決剩餘問題。

在談判對話解決問題期間，雙方同意繼續作出有效努力，確保中印邊界西段實控線地區局勢穩定，共同維護和平與安寧。

此前，7月14日，中印兩國外交部長在杜尚別舉行會見；6月25日，雙方召開中印邊界事務協調與磋商工作機制第22次會議。

Joint Press Release of the 12th Round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting

The 12th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side. This round of meeting was held followed the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of India and People’s Republic of China on 14th July in Dushanbe and the 22nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on 25th June.

The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. The two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive which further enhanced mutual understanding. They agreed to resolve these remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations.

The two sides also agreed that in the interim they will continue their effective efforts in ensuring stability along the LAC in the Western Sector and jointly maintain peace and tranquility.