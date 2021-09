The Yankees were swept in 4 games by the Blue Jays & never had a lead.



It's the 1st time the Yanks never led in a 4+ game series since June 23-25 1924 against the Washington Senators.



They played 1250 series of 4+ games since then & led in every one.