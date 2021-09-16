從去年（2020）年初COVID-19肺炎疫情爆發以來，每個人的生活都大受影響，不但生活受限，各國政府也相繼呼籲民眾減少外出，要保持社交距離（social distancing），必要時要懂得自我隔離（self-quarantine）。

在疫情嚴峻的時刻，大家都聞疫色變，去年3月13日，哈佛大學因為校內出現首例COVID-19新冠病毒確診個案，哈佛大學校長Lawrence Seldon Bacow給全校師生發了一封公開信，字裡行間不但顯露出一位學校大家長的關愛，更看到一位領導者對於人權與人性的重要提醒。本次就讓我們從這封公開信學經典英文佳句。

從精選例句學英文

信中，校長說明哈佛社區出現第一位接受測試呈現陽性的病例（tested positive），同時還有另外兩人接受檢疫等待結果（await test result）。他在信中這樣提醒：

Ensuring the anonymity of these individuals is paramount. If you are aware of their identities please respect their privacy so that they can focus completely on their health.

（保證這些確診人士的匿名性是非常重要的。如果你知道他們的身分，請你尊重他們的隱私，以便患者可以完全專注於自己的健康上。）

The last thing they need—or any of us would want for them—is public attention and scrutiny. We will do everything we can to support these individuals through what is undoubtedly a disconcerting and difficult time.

（他們最不需要的就是公眾的關注與審視，而我們任何人也不希望如此。我們會盡一切可能協助這些人度過這一段肯定是相當不安和艱難的日子。）

I must reiterate the responsibility that each of us has in keeping our community safe. Everyone should be following the preventive recommendations that have been shared previously. Please re-familiarize yourself with these practical and effective measures.

（我必須重申維護社區的安全是我們每個人的責任。大家都應遵守先前已分享過的預防建議。請你重新溫習這些實用且有效的措施。）

抗疫時期 困境考驗人性

除了說明疫情相關資訊與提醒外，校長在信末還寫了一段動人且發人深省的話。

No one knows what we will face in the weeks ahead but everyone knows enough to understand that COVID-19 will test our capacities to be kind and generous and to see beyond ourselves and our own interests.

（沒有人知道我們在接下來幾周會面臨什麼，但每個人都要清楚了解，COVID-19 病毒將會考驗我們在患難時刻顯示出的善良和慷慨，及考驗我們可否超越自我和自身利益的能力。）

Our task now is to bring the best of who we are and what we do to a world that is more complex and more confused than any of us would like it to be. May we all proceed with wisdom and grace.

（我們現在的任務就是把最好的品格與行為，帶進這個愈趨複雜和困惑的世界。願我們的智慧與慈悲同行。）

全球人類共同抗疫，考驗的不僅是各國的應變能力與醫療體系，更考驗各國人民的善心與人性。文末，我借用一句安琪拉卡修女註（Mother Mary Angelica） 的名言，鼓舞你我。“Faith is what gets you started. Hope is what keeps you going. Love is what brings you to the end.”信念使你起身，希望讓你堅持，愛帶你到達終點。

註： 安琪拉卡修女（1923-2016）是全球最大宗教媒體之一，天主教「全球永生之言電視台」（EWTN）的創辦人，被稱為是美國最具影響力的女天主教徒。

文╱吳詩綺