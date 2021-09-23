被全世界饕客、餐飲業者視為美食聖經（gourmet Bible）的《米其林指南》因其紅色封皮的外觀，被暱稱為「小紅書」。

而今年令老饕們引頸期盼的《2021台北台中米其林指南》在8月25日正式揭曉，除了台北，更首度納入台中加入評鑑範圍，獲得米其林的肯定。這本指南不只搏得媒體版面，拉高台灣美食國際形象地位，更為台灣「觀光行銷（tourism marketing）」與「城市行銷（city marketing）」展開新的一頁。

大家常擔心跨國交流容易出現語言隔閡（language barriers）， 但對美食的愛好是沒有國界之分的（Culinary arts speak all languages and know no boundaries.）。近年台灣觀光局也努力讓自家美食成為文化輸出（export of culture）的重要外交大使之一。

今年台灣共有34家餐廳入榜，無論你是不是追「星」一族，或許你也會好奇為何《米其林指南》在餐飲業能夠有如此「喊水會凍結」的地位（influential and authoritative role）？今天我們就透過這個熱門話題，一起跨領域學英文吧！

大快朵頤前必學單字（English OK/提供）

精選新聞例句：

The Michelin brothers Ándre and Édouard published the first edition of The Michelin Guide in 1900 making it the world's oldest tourist and restaurant guide.

（米其林兄弟Ándre 和Édouard 在1900 年發行的世界第一本《米其林指南》，是全球發行歷史最久的觀光旅遊與美食餐飲評鑑指南。）

The French entrepreneurs had started a tire company in 1889. In 1900 there were fewer than 3000 cars on the roads of France. To increase the demand for cars and accordingly car tires they decided to publish a rating guide for hotels and restaurants which would compel the limited number of drivers to use up their tires and buy more.

（這個法國企業早在1889 年起經營輪胎公司。1900年初，法國約只有不到3000 台車子上路。兄弟倆想到推出有星級評鑑的飯店與餐廳指南這個點子，可以讓當時為數不多的汽車駕駛多上路，好消磨輪胎以賣出更多輪胎。）

The starred ranking system still used today was introduced in 1936. The ranking is divided into three star ratings with one star meaning the restaurant is an outstanding restaurant in its category two stars denoting that the restaurant provides excellent cooking worth a detour and three stars meaning it offers exceptional cuisine worth a special journey.

（自1936 年起訂定星級評等制度，並沿用至今。其評鑑制度分為三星等，一星代表「同類別中出眾的餐廳」，二星為「廚藝高明，值得繞道前往 」，三星為最高星級，代表「餐廳供應出類拔萃的料理，值得專程造訪」。）

In 2007 the guide started extending its gaze into Asia. Taiwan is now the 31st country or area to have a Michelin Guide published.

（《米其林指南》在2007 年開始將其觸角延伸至亞洲。台灣成為全球第31 個發行《米其林指南》的國家或地區。）

文╱吳詩綺