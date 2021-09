Shohei Ohtani has pitched his last game of this 2021 season:



◻️ 9-2 record

◻️ 130 1/3 IP

◻️ 3.18 ERA

◻️ 156 strikeouts

◻️ 44 BB



He is also currently in third in the home run race with 45 HRs.