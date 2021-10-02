今年度余紀忠時報文化基金會「青年學者奬」揭曉，共選出10位青年學者，第一名獲中國時報創辧者余纪忠先生獎學金1萬美元，第二名獲余蔡玉輝女士奬學金1萬美元，另8位獲「時報青年獎學金」每人6千美元。
時報青年學者獎得獎名單如下:
▲創辦者余紀忠先生獎學金得獎者:
名字: Mengyang Zhao 趙蒙暘
國籍: CHINA
學校: University of Pennsylvania
學科: Sociology
題目: The Rise of Platform Game Work in China
中國平台遊戲工作的崛起
▲余蔡玉輝女士特別獎學金得獎者:
名字: Yujie Ji / Bendi Tso 姬玉潔 / 完代草
國籍: Chinese
學校: The University of British Columbia
學科: Anthropology
題目: Searching for Authenticity: An Ethnography of Struggle over Tibetanness in the Sino-Tibetan Borderland
尋找真正的藏族: 一個在漢藏邊疆追尋真實性的民族誌
▲時報青年學者獎得獎名單8位名單:
＞名字: Chung-Wei Yang 楊中薇
國籍: TAIWAN
學校: Columbia University
學科: Pre-modern Chinese Literature
題目: Fiction as Intermedia: Photography and the Formation of Modern
Chinese Fiction in the Late Qing Empire 1840-1911
作為跨媒介的小說: 攝影與20世紀初中國現代小說的形成(1840-1911)
＞名字: Meng-heng Lee 李孟衡
國籍: TAIWAN
學校: Columbia University
學科: History of Choson korea and Ming-Qing China Sino-Korean relations Borderlands Studies Legal and comparative history
題目: Koreanizing Chinese Laws: Illegal Border-Crossing and Persecuting Catholicism in Late Choson Korea and East Asian World Order (1791-1904)
中國法的韓國化: 朝鮮後期的犯越、天主教迫害與東亞國際秩序(1791-1904)
＞名字: RUO-FAN LIU 劉若凡
國籍: TAIWAN
學校: University of Wisconsin at Madison
學科: Sociology
題目: Cultural Reproduction Revisited: Student Strategies Information Channels and Social Inequality in Taiwan’s Post-admissions Era
重探文化再生產: 學生策略、訊息管道、台灣升學改革年代後的社會不平等
＞名字: CHENXI LUO 羅辰茜
國籍: CHINA
學校: Washington University in St. Louis
學科: History Qing China Ethnicity and Law
題目: Reluctant Manchus: Desertion and the Birth of the Qing Legal Regime 1600-1700.
不情願的滿洲人：逃人案與清代法律帝國的建立，1600-1700.
＞名字: Philip Wei-Li Hsu 徐維里
國籍: ROC/US
學校: University of California- LA
學科: Pre-modern to Modern Chinese Buddhist Culture and History
題目: Making” The Leading Mountain in Southeast China’: A study of the Lingyin Monastic Gazetteers
建構[東南第一山]: 靈隱寺志群研究
＞名字: Qian Jingyuan 錢靜遠
國籍: CHINA
學校: University of Wisconsin-Madison
學科: Political Science
題目: STATEBUILDING by CAMPAING: Regime Consolidation and Political Control in Modern China
運動立國: 現代中國的政治運動 政權建構與統治模式
＞名字: Wang Min 王敏
國籍: CHINA
學校: Florida State University
學科: International and Multicultural Education
題目: “Walk Out” or ”Stay Stuck”: Education and Social Mobility of a Rural Village Cohort in Mainland China.
走出去還是留在農村: 關於中國大陸鄉村教育和社會階層流動的探索與研究
＞名字: Christopher K.H. CHEN 陳江浩
國籍: USA
學校: University of California Berkeley
學科: Anthropology
題目: Crafting A ‘GREEN’ Culture: Environmental Art and The Future of Green Energy Transition in Taiwan
建造綠色文化: 台灣的環境藝術家和再生能源未來
參與本次「青年學者奬」的評審包括：樊懋勇教授、劉嶽雲教授、王晴佳教授、王德威教授、葉文心教授、邢幼田教授、余似華小姐等人。
