YLC-8E anti-stealth radar is #China's 3D AI based radar which can detect modern stealth aircrafts upto 500 km & missiles upto 700 km. It's also dubbed as 'terminator of drones'. This radar has rendered many 5th generation jets useless. #ChinaAerospace #ChinaAirShow pic.twitter.com/CiAJEPJkVZ