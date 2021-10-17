臺南柚類水果種類很多，像是文旦柚、紅柚、大白柚、西施柚等等臺南好柚，營養豐富、口味酸甜可口，是難得的極品，南方好柚，有著酸酸甜甜的戀愛滋味，是來自臺南的愛情果實。
此次特別邀請臺南市長-黃偉哲，擔任愛情加油團，在您遇到戀愛的難題時，吃一口南得極品的南方好柚，品嚐愛情的滋味。。。
一段戀情正悄悄展開~
你的笑容像秋天的暖陽your grin caresses as the cuddlesome rays of autumn
在你眼裡，我看見愛情最美好的模樣in your amorous stare I chanced upon the quintessence of Eros‘ spell
愛情悄悄萌芽
The seeds of love burgeons surreptitiously
和你在一起時，總感覺時間總是過得特別快
Tempus fugit whenever I am with you
慢慢結成甜蜜的果實
The nutriment of lovediligently instigates the syrupy fruition
陪在你身邊，品嚐戀愛的滋味
By your side I am bequeathed the fortune of savouringthe ambrosaic taste of romantic delight
紅柚入口酸酸甜甜
That bitter-sweetness of crimson grapefruit
就是愛情的滋味
Such is this palate of Amor
尋常的關心卻成為你的負荷
My fervent devotion has nonetheless trammeled your latitude
忍不住的自責
I cannot help but seek paths of redemption
當初的甜蜜已成過往
Whilst the episodes of affection are long forepassed
再也回不到過去
I no longer holdclaim to the days of Paradise Lost
真想一頭哉下去。。。
With utmost regret I wish to meet my Maker
好在
Thank heavens!
吃一口來自台南秋天的果實
Savour the luscious autumn produce of Tainan
有著愛情的滋味。。。
Infused with the potion of love…
天生尤物不如南得極品
My belle pales to the allure of Tainan’s produce
歌詞
南方好柚 又香又甜
Southern upscale Pomelo，aroma and sweet
南得極品 不得不去追
Upscale Pomelo flavor is Delicious
這好滋味 在我心裡面
Excellent taste made my heart melt
南方好柚 又香又甜
Southern upscale Pomelo，aroma and sweet
南得極品一起為你加油
Best Product of Tainan abides with you.
發表意見
中時新聞網對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時新聞網有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。