臺南柚類水果種類很多，像是文旦柚、紅柚、大白柚、西施柚等等臺南好柚，營養豐富、口味酸甜可口，是難得的極品，南方好柚，有著酸酸甜甜的戀愛滋味，是來自臺南的愛情果實。

此次特別邀請臺南市長-黃偉哲，擔任愛情加油團，在您遇到戀愛的難題時，吃一口南得極品的南方好柚，品嚐愛情的滋味。。。

一段戀情正悄悄展開~

你的笑容像秋天的暖陽your grin caresses as the cuddlesome rays of autumn

在你眼裡，我看見愛情最美好的模樣in your amorous stare I chanced upon the quintessence of Eros‘ spell

愛情悄悄萌芽

The seeds of love burgeons surreptitiously

和你在一起時，總感覺時間總是過得特別快

Tempus fugit whenever I am with you

慢慢結成甜蜜的果實

The nutriment of lovediligently instigates the syrupy fruition

陪在你身邊，品嚐戀愛的滋味

By your side I am bequeathed the fortune of savouringthe ambrosaic taste of romantic delight

紅柚入口酸酸甜甜

That bitter-sweetness of crimson grapefruit

就是愛情的滋味

Such is this palate of Amor

尋常的關心卻成為你的負荷

My fervent devotion has nonetheless trammeled your latitude

忍不住的自責

I cannot help but seek paths of redemption

當初的甜蜜已成過往

Whilst the episodes of affection are long forepassed

再也回不到過去

I no longer holdclaim to the days of Paradise Lost

真想一頭哉下去。。。

With utmost regret I wish to meet my Maker

好在

Thank heavens!

吃一口來自台南秋天的果實

Savour the luscious autumn produce of Tainan

有著愛情的滋味。。。

Infused with the potion of love…

天生尤物不如南得極品

My belle pales to the allure of Tainan’s produce

歌詞

南方好柚 又香又甜

Southern upscale Pomelo，aroma and sweet

南得極品 不得不去追

Upscale Pomelo flavor is Delicious

這好滋味 在我心裡面

Excellent taste made my heart melt

南方好柚 又香又甜

Southern upscale Pomelo，aroma and sweet

南得極品一起為你加油

Best Product of Tainan abides with you.