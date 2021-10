The Soyuz MS-18 spaceship has landed on the remote steppe of Kazakhstan bringing home Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy after 191 days in space.



Russian director Klim Shipenko & actress Yulia Peresild are back on Earth after a 12-day film shoot in orbit.https://t.co/lgz8BokYjP pic.twitter.com/hihiJtslD2