Five US reconnaissance aircraft operate over the #SouthChinaSea Oct 31:

USAF WC-135W #AE0941 E-8C #AE1497

USN 2*P-8As #AE685B #AE6857 EP-3E #AE1D95.

Among which WC-135W "Nuke Sniffer" is a rare guest to the region whose last operation could be traced back to January 2020. pic.twitter.com/61ewpvZT1p