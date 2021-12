ICYMI (Tuesday 11/23 10p) 21000blk Big Woods Rd, Dickerson/Poolesville, @mcfrs no injuries, Cause-undetermined/under investigation, >$1M loss, ~75FFs responded, it was dark & cold (~ 25°) NOTE: non-hydrant area, driveway 3/4 mi long off Big Woods Rd pic.twitter.com/hJ4i4Bz8nL