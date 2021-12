F-22 Raptor Lands On It's 'Belly' At NAS Fallon Airbase Causing Extensive Damage - Share about war news: 2012 belly landing of an F-22 at Tyndall AFB. USAF The Warzone/The Drive: F-22 Raptor Came To A Rest On Its Belly During Major Mishap Friday At NAS… https://t.co/f1erAOyD4D pic.twitter.com/CbOrJJQDsd