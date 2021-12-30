轉眼又即將到年後求職季，不少人有意趁這波熱潮轉換跑道。若你看到一則外商公司的英文徵才告示，想要應徵該職務，你要能看懂當中關於職位要求、工時與報酬的說明，才能找到符合自己條件的工作，首先，讓我們來看看這些句子。

A university degree is preferred, but candidates with secondary school certificates are also eligible.（最好具備大學學歷，若具中學學歷亦可申請。）

* preferred [prɪ`fɝd] (a.) 被喜好的；優先的

Working hours will be 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., three days a week.（工作時間自上午八點半到下午三點，每週三天。）

The specific hours cannot be changed, but there is some flexibility regarding the days of the week.（上班時數是固定的，不得變更，但每週的工作日可彈性調整。）

The candidate must be able to start on June 1.（應徵者必須能在六月一日到職。）

The salary offer will be commensurate with candidate’s experience and education.（薪資會符合應徵者的工作經驗和教育程度。）

* commensurate [kə`mɛnʃərɪt] (a.) 相稱的；同量的

在以上的徵才告示中，我們看到這家公司對於這個職位的工作職責說明（job description），其中有一句「The specific hours cannot be changed, but there is some flexibility regarding the days of the week.」所要表達的是：「每天從幾點到幾點的上班時數是固定而不可變更的，但是每週的工作日可彈性調整。」句中的specific與flexibility不僅是句意的關鍵，也是多益測驗的必考字。

* specific [spɪ`sɪfɪk] (a.) 特定的，特殊的

* flexibility [͵flɛksə`bɪlətɪ] (n.) 彈性

有些人會把specific與special這兩個字混淆！special是「特別的」，但是specific是「特定的」。「The specific hours cannot be changed」是指從幾點到幾點的上班工作時數是特定的，例如從早上09:00到晚上18:00；既然特定，所以是固定而不可改變。

Quality control specialists are only allowed into specific areas of the factory.（品管專員只可進入工廠的特定區域。）

「specific」除了有「特定的」之外，它還有「具體的、明確的」，所以如果你覺得外國客戶說得話有些糢糊，讓你摸不著頭緒，你可以對他們說：

Would you please be more specific!（請說得具體一點！）

多益測驗中有幾個與specific、special長得相似的常考單字，在職場上也會常用到，趁此機會一起學會這些單字的用法吧！

* specialist [`spɛʃəlɪst] (n.) 專家

The research and development group is thrilled that a robotics specialist will be joining their team.（研發小組很興奮有位機器人專家將加入他們的團隊。）

* specialize [`spɛʃəl͵aɪz] (v.) 專攻；專門從事

I specialize in the sale of handmade organic soaps. Can we start agents cooperate?（我專門經營手工有機肥皂，我們可以展開代理合作嗎？）

* specialization [͵spɛʃəlɪ`zeʃən] (n.) 專攻；專精

I have an advanced degree in business with specialization in marketing from the London School of Finance.（我擁有倫敦財經學院的碩士學位，專攻行銷學。）

* specification [͵spɛsəfə`keʃən] (n.) 詳細計畫；規格書

I’m going to give you the specifications for the project, as well as a contract.（我將提供您此專案的詳細企劃及合約書。）

「flexible」是指物體的「可彎曲的」，以及事情的「有彈性的、靈活的」。在辦公室做事情，都要保持著彈性與靈活性，flexible的名詞是flexibility。「there is some flexibility regarding the days of the week」是指每週的工作日可彈性調整，例如週一、三、五工作或是週二、四、五工作。這樣的對話應該是發生在辦公室的兼職（part-time）人員身上比較多。

Although jackets are mandatory in this seminar, we are flexible concerning neckties.（雖然研討會內必須穿著西裝外套，但可彈性選擇是否打領帶。）

Employees in the Research and Development department expect flexibility in the workplace.（研發部員工盼望彈性工時。）