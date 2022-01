BREAKING: DOH reports 5,434 new cases today, the highest in over two months (or since Oct 23). Sixteen labs were not able to submit data.



The 26.2% positivity rate is the highest since Sep 15 ⚠️



The ICU bed occupancy rate in NCR has increased from 29% yesterday to 35% today ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/uXxXxiXdGd