As per records on Co-WIn, only one person name Brahmdeo Mandal and age 85 has got vaccinated, that too with a unique aadhaar no. Co-WIN does not allow use of same ID including Aadhaar for multiple beneficiaries. @mansukhmandviya @rssharma3 @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/AcYg2Sp70S