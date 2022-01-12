每年學術界最重要的大事，無非為諾貝爾獎得獎名單公布。能得到如此重要的桂冠榮譽，都是學術領域中對人類有重大貢獻的人。諾貝爾獎得獎者的英文是a Nobel Laureate，laurel的英文是「月桂樹」，而a laurel wreath指的是「桂冠」。

古希臘羅馬人會將月桂葉編成冠冕，以表示勝利跟榮譽。後來演變而有「榮譽，讚譽」的意思。laureate就是拉丁字源laurea「桂冠」+ ate「供給」，結合成「帶桂冠的」，延伸為「享殊榮的」意思。

1.win／gain／reap one's laurels獲得榮譽

You should be proud of yourself. It takes a lot of effort to win laurels in this industry.（你該對自己感到驕傲。要能在這個產業獲得榮譽得付出不少心血。）

2.look to one's laurels更加努力

Nowadays there are a number of similar products on the market and the older, established companies are having to look to their laurels.（現在市面上有很多類似的競爭產品，因此老牌公司得更加努力。）

3.rest on one's laurels滿足現有成就；吃老本

Just because you've got your degree doesn't mean you can rest on your laurels.（你不能僅因得了個學位就心滿意足而裹足不前了。）

諾貝爾獎項是以瑞典著名化學家Alfred Bernhard Nobel的捐贈遺產作為基金所創立。他在1895年11月27日親筆立下這份造福人類的遺囑，因此在百年後的今日，才得以因其恩澤而繼續表彰對人類社會做出貢獻的偉大人士，帶領人類向前進步。

Alfred Nobel was an inventor, entrepreneur, scientist and businessman who also wrote poetry and drama. His varied interests are reflected in the prize he established and which he lay the foundation for in 1895 when he wrote his last will, leaving much of his wealth to the establishment of the prize.

Alfred Nobel是發明家、企業家、科學家、商人，同時他也寫詩、寫劇本。他多（樣化的興趣也反映在1895年他所立的遺囑裡，交代要用他的財富來創立基金、成立諾貝爾獎。）

Alfred Nobel signed his last will in Paris on November 27, 1895. He specified that the bulk of his fortune should be divided into five parts and to be used for prizes in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace to "those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefi¬t to humankind."（在1895年11月27日，Alfred Nobel於巴黎立下遺囑。他特別指定其可觀的財富要分成五個部分，用於頒發給在物理、化學、生理學或醫學、文學與和平領域內「在前一年中對人類作出最大貢獻的人」。）

When it was opened and read after his death, the will caused a lot of controversy both in Sweden and internationally, as Nobel had left much of his wealth for the establishment of a prize.（當諾貝爾去世遺囑被公布時，該遺囑在瑞典跟國際上都引起軒然大波，因為諾貝爾將大部分的遺產都留下來創立諾貝爾獎。）

His family opposed the establishment of the Nobel Prize, and the prize awarders he named refused to do what he had requested in his will. It was five years before the first Nobel Prize could be awarded in 1901.（諾貝爾家族反對獎項的設立，而諾貝爾指定的頒獎人也拒絕執行他在遺囑中交代的事情。因此諾貝爾獎是在1901年，也就是他逝世五周年後才首次頒發。）

1. Consultation with experts.

2. After the majority vote the Nobel Prize is announced.

3. Nomination invitations send out.

解答：

A. (3) Nomination invitations send out.

B. (1) Consultation with experts.

C. (2) After the majority vote the Nobel Prize is announced.

文╱吳詩綺