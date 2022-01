A BLACK MAN, SIMON MARTIAL, PUSHES AN "ASIAN WOMAN," ONTO NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY TRACKS, TO HER DEATH.

SIMON HAS A "NOTABLE CRIMINAL RECORD" AND IS ONLY BEING CHARGED WITH "2ND DEGREE MURDER?" PROBABLY GETS OFF WITH A RELATIVE "SLAP-ON-THE-WRIST."https://t.co/DTWyeVjV3J