⚽ 25. Cristiano Ronaldo - $18,662 a minute

🏈 14. Tom Brady - $37,500 a minute

🥊 2. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - $444,444 a minute



It took @TheNotoriousMMA just SEVEN SECONDS to make $1m 😱 🤯https://t.co/snw9cpgv8H