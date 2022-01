"Where is my Mum?" 💔

Prisoner Rafat al-Qarawi from Ain Qiniya, west of Ramallah, was free after 15 years in #Israel prisons. He immediately searched for his "mother" and embraced his child, Amer, who came to the world through smuggled sperm‼️. #ApartheidIsrael #BDS #Palestine pic.twitter.com/ZwZOl7K32X