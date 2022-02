Coach Mishin on 4A & Yuzu on tonight’s “news23” program:



“I suppose, in my life, I don’t expect to see the success of 4A. But there is 1 person who could make it possible. Yuzuru Hanyu. Because of his unique physique- he’s very slim & very small, he can rotate very fast. →

