Definite list of Russian Air Force losses over #Ukraine in the past 26 hours:



- 1x Su-30SM multirole aircraft (pictured)

- 2 Su-34 strike aircraft

- 2 Su-25 close air support aircraft

- 2 Mi-24/35 attack helicopters

- 2 Mi-8 transport helicopter

- 1 Orlan-10 UAV pic.twitter.com/I2JIj19BUD