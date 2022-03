PAC-3 MSE missile at the #AeroIndia21 defence exhibition.



Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Segment Enhanced (MSE) is an evolution of the battle-proven PAC-3 Missile.

The hit-to-kill PAC-3 MSE provides performance enhancements, capable of engaging new and evolving threats. pic.twitter.com/qsF0haN9it