LOVE WINS ❤️

Seeing pregnant women being evacuated amidst the heavy bombing in Mariupol was heartbreaking. Among them was Mariana Vishegirskaya, who just gave birth to a baby girl named Veronika❗️

PS- Her parents should consider giving her the middle name Victoria 🇺🇦✌️ pic.twitter.com/V4nTXtLKne