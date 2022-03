Sakamoto Kaori goes golden in Montpellier! 🥇



She becomes just the 6️⃣th Japanese woman to win #WorldFigure in history.



Belgium's Loena Hendrickx captures silver and Alysa Liu of the U.S. wins bronze.



Here's how it happened ⬇️https://t.co/RGG0MJM9uupic.twitter.com/MQrChkmHcj