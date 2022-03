Korean American actor #JinHa from #AppleTVPlus original series “#Pachinko” apologized for the recent controversy over illegal filming and sexual harassment of Korean grandmothers. 🙇‍♂️🎥#파친코 #진하 #PachinkoPremiere https://t.co/bOo9DRpXsZ pic.twitter.com/cpNp0X7J2Y