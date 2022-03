Rezantsev is the 7th Russian general killed in Ukraine. Earlier, Ukraine reported it eliminated these generals:

🔹Andrey Sukhovetsky (only one confirmed by Russia)

🔹Vitaly Gerasimov

🔹Andrey Kolesnikov

🔹Andrey Mordvichev

🔹Magomed Tushaev

🔹Oleg Mityaev pic.twitter.com/ktPoGlFTnF