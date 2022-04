It’s official now. Maks Levin is dead. One of 🇺🇦 best journalists, with both talent & integrity. Will never forget his piece about autistic children in #Ukraine. That’s how I met him back in 2012.



He was killed by #Russians near Kyiv.#StandWithUkraine #PutinsWar #PutinHitler pic.twitter.com/E5kEH6bkN8