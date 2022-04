CJ was a PERFECT 7/7 FGM in Q2 on his way to a 27-point first-half. The @PelicansNBA advance in the #MetaQuestPlayIn to face the Clippers for the 8th seed in the West! #WBD



CJ: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST

Ingram: 27 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST



NOP vs LAC

Friday, April 15th at 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/kahmbfh2Jk