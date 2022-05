Chancellor ⁦@OlafScholz⁩ said he’s not going to Kyiv, partly because ⁦@ZelenskyyUa⁩ refused to receive Germany’s president. Ukraine ambo to Berlin ⁦@MelnykAndrij⁩ responds: not “very statesmanlike to behave like an offended liver sausage” https://t.co/00DyktXPKQ