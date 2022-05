In Berlin for @NATO ForMin. Important milestone ahead of the #MadridSummit to shape collective security. On the agenda:



➡️ Further support so 🇺🇦 can defend itself against Russian aggression

➡️ #NewStrategicConcept and plans for global outlook

➡️ 🇫🇮 & 🇸🇪 membership pic.twitter.com/dri8X6RcRh