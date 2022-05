Lionel Messi is now the FIRST player to get at least 10 goals and 10 assists in FIFTEEN consecutive seasons. 🐐



G\A

21/22: 23

20/21: 50

19/20: 56

18/19: 70

17/18: 63

16/17: 70

15/16: 64

14/15: 85

13/14: 55

12/13: 75

11/12: 102

10/11: 76

09/10: 58

08/09: 55

07/08: 29 pic.twitter.com/n0yNvS719a