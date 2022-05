Aaron Judge has his 19th career multi-HR game, tying Dave Winfield, Graig Nettles, Roger Maris, and Yogi Berra for 8th most in Yankees history.



Judge's 30 RBIs (through the 5th inning tonight) are the most he has had through 34 games in a season in his career. pic.twitter.com/6lTawqKsg4