74. World Journal received what look like 8 stacks of paper + 2 USB drives that they describe as 7 diaries (七冊日記 - Qī cè rìjì) titled 「滅獨天使日記」, translated by LAist as “Diary of an Angel Destroying Independence.”



Article in Chinese:https://t.co/oqioMR34Wq pic.twitter.com/jn2vN9GXha