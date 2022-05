Justin Verlander 2022 season so far:



6-1 | 1.22 ERA | 51.2 IP | 28 H | 7 ER | 9 BB | 49 K



At 39 years old, JV is proving to still be one of the best in the game and a favorite to win the AL Cy Young! #Astros #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/R842YfVaBX