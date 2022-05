On this date in 1993, Drazen Petrovic was killed in a car accident in Germany at 28 years old.



Reggie Miller calls Petrovic the greatest shooter he’d ever seen. He once scored 112 PTS at 20 in Croatia in 1985.



Petrovic's final NBA season: 22.3 PPG, 45 3P%; All-NBA 3rd Team