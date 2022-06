Matt Swarmer allowed 6 HR, the most by a Cubs pitcher since Tom Lee allowed 6 in a game on June 28, 1884 (also 6).



He's the 2nd pitcher in MLB history to allow 6 solo HR in a game, joining Hollis "Sloppy" Thurston on August 13, 1932.