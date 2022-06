Andrew Wiggins

NBA Finals Game 5

At Home against the Celtics

-50+% from the field

-7+ rebounds

-2 steals

-1 block

W



Mitchell Wiggins

NBA Finals Game 5

At Home against the Celtics

-50+% from the field

-7+ rebounds

-2 steals

-1 block

W



Like father, like son. pic.twitter.com/SZCbtj4Udx