Fred Kerley runs 9.76 in his 100m semi at the US champs. His second pb in 24 hours.



He's now tied for #6 on the world all-time list. Among Americans, only Tyson Gay and Justin Gatlin have gone faster.



Final is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/Xa6u7TOUMF