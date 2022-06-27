電價費率審議會6/27登場，全台連續四年凍漲的電費，在全球燃料價格攀升和烏俄戰爭等因素影響下，將調整電價方案。然而剛進入炎熱的夏季，又是用電的高峰時期，要如何節能省電呢？本次就讓我們來學既環保又省荷包的小撇步，還能學會超實用英文喔！

1. 在夜晚使用家電

Run appliances that produce heat at night — when it’s cooler. We’re talking appliances like your clothes drier, dishwasher, and oven. (Fox29)（在晚上氣溫較涼爽的時候使用會產生熱氣的家電用品，如烘衣機、洗碗機和烤箱。）

appliance (n)「電器」是多益測驗（https://bit.ly/3ylteAF）的高頻字彙，通常出現在採購、製造、房地產等情境，描述microwave oven「微波爐」、dishwasher「洗碗機」等household appliances或是 home appliances「家電」，經常搭配動詞install「安裝」。廚房的家電中，較為省電電器應該就是微波爐，或許減少使用瓦斯爐、烤箱對省電將有相當的助益。

According to the advertisement, the apartment is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances.（根據廣告，這間公寓備有最先進的家電。）

2. 拉起窗簾降低溫度

Simply closing blinds and curtains, which act as a layer of insulation, can reduce heat in your home.” (Fox29)（拉起窗簾和百葉窗做為絕緣體，可降低家中的熱氣。）

insulate (v)「阻隔；隔離」通常用來描述隔絕噪音或氣溫，譬如冬天時適當的insulate「隔絕」冷空氣，可以避免家中溫度太低。許多冬天穿的厚外套經常會有insulation「防風層」可以阻擋冷空氣，達到保暖的效果。

You can bring down the energy use and cost if you properly insulate your home.（房子適當的隔熱可以降低能源使用和費用。）

3. 使用能設定的自動調溫器

Programmable thermostats can be set so that your air conditioner run less when you’re sleeping or when you’re at work. (Fox29)（設定自動調溫器，讓你在睡覺或工作時使用少一點的冷氣。）

programmable「可編程的」來自program一詞，當動詞時解釋為「設定；編寫程式」，當名詞時則有許多不同的意思，例如「程式」、「節目、節目單」或「計畫、方案」，因此程式編寫可以用programming，「程式設計師」就是programmer，但是要注意的是 programmer發音時的重音是在第一音節，不要念錯。

The information regarding the newly launched recycling program is posted on the bulletin board in the employee break room. （有關新啟動的回收計畫資訊公佈在員工休息室的佈告欄上。）

The ideal candidate for this position needs to have a degree in computer science and at least three-year experience in programming.（該職務的理想候選人需要有資訊科學系的學位，和至少三年編寫程式的經驗。）

thermostat (n)解釋為「自動溫度設定器」。從字根「thermo-」與「therm-」的本意heat 「熱度」可以判斷出這個單字跟溫度有關。相似用法有「thermo-」熱度+「meter-」測量組合起來的thermometer「溫度計」，以及thermal underwear「保暖內衣」，口語上經常用thermals來表示。另外，著名的保溫杯品牌thermos（膳魔師）也是由這個字根組成。

Thermal springs have certain health benefits. （溫泉對健康有好處。）

4. 減少燈泡使用量

Two 100-watt incandescent bulbs switched off an extra two hours per day could save you $15 over a year. Better yet, switch to LED. (bchydro.com)（將兩個100瓦的白熾燈泡每天關掉兩個小時，能讓你一年省下15元美金。若能換成LED燈更好。）

switch 後方接on／off時，解釋為「（電器的）開關」，相似用法有turn on／off以及power up／off。switch另一個常用的意思是change「改變」。

The light switch is located behind the door.（燈的開關在門後。）

5. 習慣拔掉插頭

Standby power can account for 10% of an average household's annual electricity use. Unplug unused electronics and save $50 a year. (bchydro.com)（待機使用約占年度家庭用電的10%，將未使用的電器插頭拔掉每年可省50元美金。）

plug (n)代表「插頭」，當動詞時解釋為「插電」。plug in「將插頭插入」的反義字「拔掉插頭」不是plug out而是unplug 或是remove the plug。

This plug doesn’t fit into the power outlet. You might need to get an adapter. （這個插頭無法插進插座，你可能需要一個轉換器。）

只要學會以上五招，大家都可以成為省電達人，保護地球、節能省碳之際，也能幫自己的荷包省點錢。

【多益模擬試題】

1. During the meeting last week, John suggested ________ to another carrier to reduce the shipping cost.

(A) switch

(B) to switch

(C) switching

(D) switches

2. The ________ for our upcoming corporate event should be updated before you send out the invitations to our customers.

(A) destination

(B) recommendation

(C) practice

(D) program

解析：

1. 正解(C)。句意為「在上周會議上，John建議改用另一家物流公司以降低運輸成本。」本題是文法題，重點在動詞的形式，通常兩個動詞間會用不定詞to 連結，但是suggest 後方直接接動詞則需要用動名詞的形式，故(C)為正確答案。

2. 正解(D)。句意為「在您向我們的客戶發送邀請之前，應先更新我們公司即將舉行的活動計畫。」本題為單字題，要選擇適合句意的答案(A)目的地，(B)推薦，(C)操練。故正確答案為 (D)計畫。

文／徐碧霞 Valerie