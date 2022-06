🚨🇷🇺🤦🏻‍♀️Due to significant losses among competent commanders, Russia has been forced to send in Major General Pavel to oversee a special forces unit operating in #Ukraine.



Pavel is 67 and requires 5 to 7 meals a day washed down with at least a liter of vodka.



Via @jess_ih_ka pic.twitter.com/koRsHRYPD8