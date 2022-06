Shohei Ohtani is the 3rd pitcher in Angels history to strike out 30 batters and allow 0 runs in a 3-start span, joining John Lackey and Nolan Ryan.



4 pitchers have had 30 K & 0 R in a 3-start span in the last 10 years:

- Ohtani

- Jacob deGrom

- Chris Sale

- Clayton Kershaw pic.twitter.com/5D4CLupWs9