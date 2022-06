Get ready! 💪 The world’s largest international maritime exercise #RIMPAC2022 has officially began! ➡️ https://t.co/KtMzFd0n7V



From across the 🌐 all participating manned ships are now alongside #PearlHarbor.



Watch ⬇️ them arrive to the beautiful island of #Oahu 🌺🚢 pic.twitter.com/FFn3npbmL4