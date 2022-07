Princess of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya attends the "Shocking! Les Mondes Surrealistes D'Elsa Schiaparelli (Shoking! The Surrealist Worlds Of Elsa Schiaparelli)" Exhibition as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on July 04, in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/EhO9fQiekZ