日前英國首相強生宣布辭去首相職務，並暫代至新任首相選出，強生在上周三（7/20）最後一次以首相身分在國會進行告別演說，最後下台前還用西班牙文向眾人道別「再見了，寶貝（Hasta la vista, baby）」，不改他一向不按牌理出牌的個性。除了用good bye來道別，英文還有哪些說法呢？本次就讓我們來學用有趣的方式說再見吧！

Don’t get run over! 不要被車撞！

A: Hey, Lisa, I gotta run. I love you.（嘿Lisa，我得離開了。我愛你。）

B: Ok, sweetie, don’t get run over. See you tomorrow.（好的，親愛的，掰掰。明天見。）

This is for people who do not like to overdo the mush factor. It is a subtle way to imply that” I want you to be safe, but I am not going to do the whole conventional, take care drama with you!” Use it with people you are pally with and not just anybody. (stylecraze.com)（有些人不想要說太感傷的話，就會用這樣委婉的方式來表達「我希望你可以好好的，但是我不想要用一般那種俗套的說法」。句子適用在親密的朋友身上，而非任何人。）

get run over「被車輾過」是一句常見的口語詞彙，get在英文中是使役動詞的用法，也經常出現在多益測驗（https://bit.ly/3J3nQWM）中。用法是sb get sb／sth to do sth或是sb／sth get sth done，前者是主動態，使某人去做某件事，這裡要用to加上原型動詞。而被動態則是get加上被做的事情，再用過去分詞（p.p.），指的是某件事情被完成。

I'm trying to get this article finished by Thursday.（我正在努力趕這篇文章，好在星期四交。）

I can’t get my computer to work!（我的電腦沒辦法用了！）

overdo是「過度使用」的意思，字首「over-」代表「超過」，後方的do可以替換成其他動詞，表達「過度…」的意思，如overestimate「高估」、overflow「溢出」、overdose「（服藥）過量」等，都是在動詞前方加上over，表達過度的意思。

Stay active but don't overdo it.（保持活躍，但不要太超過。）

subtle有「細微的、微妙的、隱晦的」等多種不同的意思，需依照情境來判斷意思。a subtle way就是「委婉的方式」，其他用法如a subtle plan／suggestion「巧妙的計畫／建議」、subtle questions「巧妙的問題」也都是常見的說法。

The room was painted a subtle shade of pink.（房間被刷成了淡粉色。）

The play’s message is perhaps too subtle to be understood by young children.（這部戲的內涵過於隱晦，小孩子可能難以理解。）

There is a subtle difference between these two plans.（兩個計畫之間有一點細微的差別。）

Cheerio再見

A: Mike, let’s meet at the cafe this Saturday.（Mike我們這周六在咖啡廳見面吧。）

B: Sure, baby, cheerio, see you on Saturday.（當然，寶貝，再見，周六見。）

The word is quite self-explanatory! All you need to do to say goodbye, be happy in a fun way is to say something like, “Cheerio, see you Friday!”（這個單字的意思不言明喻，想要用有趣又開心的方式說再見，只要說一句「再見喔～周五見！」就好。）

self-explanatory 代表「不言而喻的」，意思是某件事情不需要特別說明就很清楚，如a self-explanatory list of instructions「一目了然的說明書」。而字首「self-」是「自我的、本身的」意思，常見的單字有selfish「自私的」、self-centered「自我中心的」、self-aware「自我意識高的」。explanatory則是來自於動詞explain「解釋」，explanation是名詞變化，explanatory則是形容詞變化。

There are explanatory notes with the diagram.（圖表附帶注釋。）

I need to scoot! 我要閃了！

A: Oh, I need to scoot. （哦，我要閃了。）

B: Of course. Take care. I hope everything is alright.（當然，保重了。我希望一切都好。）

This slang implies urgency and is easily one of the most casual and fun ways to say goodbye. It is generally used during phone conversations or casual meet-ups and is definitely your friend when you do not want to overdo the bye-bye.（這個俚語暗示著急迫性，並且是最隨性和有趣的方式來道別。通常用在電話對話中或是隨性的聚會中，當你不想要在道別時過於肉麻，可以用在朋友上。）

scoot是「疾走」的意思，動詞本身有「快速行走、滑動」的意思。

I'm scooting off to the seaside for a few days’ holiday.（我要趕緊去海邊度假幾天。）

I'll have to scoot, or I'll miss my train.（我得快點走，不然就趕不上火車了。）

Scoot over and make room for your sister.（挪過去點，讓點地方給你妹妹。）

urgency是字尾「-cy」作名詞代表「 急迫性」的意思，字尾改成「-t」就是形容詞urgent，是常見的名詞／形容詞變化。片語in urgent need很常在新聞中出現，表示急需某種物資的狀態。

The most urgent thing in a fire is to make sure everyone is out of the building.（失火時最緊要的事是確保所有人都撤離大樓。）

Many people are in urgent need of food and water.（很多人極需食物和水。）

離職時可以這樣道別

I appreciate the opportunity I had here to grow in my career and be a part of the team. I’ll never forget the experiences I had working here!（我很感激能夠在這裡擁有職涯成長的機會，並成為團隊的一員。我永遠不會忘記曾在這裡工作的經驗！）

appreciate the opportunity to是「感激…的機會」。動詞appreciate是TOEIC測驗常見的單字，有「感謝」和「欣賞」兩種意思。當要表達感謝的時候，要用介系詞of或for來接受詞。

These flowers are a token of my appreciation for all your help.（這些花是感謝你所有的幫助。）

I’m very appreciative of all the support you’ve given me.（我非常感激你一直以來的支持。）

Max has no appreciation of the finer things in life.（Max不懂欣賞生活中的美好事物。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. Topics at the business communication workshop ________ defending an argument, synthesizing information, and writing precisely and concisely.

(A) include

(B) includes

(C) including

(D) inclusion

2. ________ most job seekers are looking for a permanent job, a temporary position may serve as a bridge to full-time employment.

(A) How

(B) While

(C) That

(D) So

3. Dr. Marsha Herbert’s illustrations were clear enough to make her presentation ________ understandable.

(A) easily

(B) easier

(C) easy

(D) ease

解析：

1. 正解為(A)。語意為「這場商業溝通工作坊的主題包含論點辯護、綜合訊息以及準確簡潔的寫作。」空格後面的受詞是三個動名詞片語，因此空格必須填入動詞，在判斷出主詞topics是複數後，即可知道正確答案為include，故應選(A)。

2. 正解為(B)。語意為「雖然大部分的求職者正在尋求正職工作，但一個暫時的工作機會可能是通向全職工作的橋樑。」本題有兩個子句，必須用連接詞連結，且因為子句的連結型態，可以確定要選擇從屬連接詞，為本來的主要子句作補充說明，故(B)「儘管」為正確答案。

3. 正解為(A)。語意為「Marsha Herbert博士的插圖夠清楚，因此她的報告讓人容易理解。」副詞修飾形容詞是文法中的基本概念，因此形容詞understandable前方要用副詞修飾，故(A)為正確答案。

文／Buffy Kao