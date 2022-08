JUST IN: 🇳🇴🇸🇪 The Norwegian Armed Forces has signed a framework agreement with @Saab for the Carl-Gustaf ® M4. Saab has received an initial order for Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons with deliveries in 2021. News➡️ https://t.co/8wEPgMnwqL pic.twitter.com/6ncmuOqFst