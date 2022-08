Shohei 9K Day✅

Shohei Ohtani tosses a 9 strikeout performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 2-0 victory for his 11th win of the season.



IP 7.0 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 9K 0HR (109P/72S)⚔️

Credit: MLB / Ballys