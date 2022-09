She’s crying - it’s fine - that’s what people do at funerals - but I think the tears are from what Charles did to them - back overseas I guess?? No money - no accolades - no regard. Just AUS Der Partei! #MeghanMarkle #MeghanMarkleExposed #PrinceHarry #HarryandMeghan #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/iC6l92HQwS