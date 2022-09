The @USNavy's @ZUMWALT_DDG1000 departed Guam after a scheduled port call, Sept. 19. This is the first time the ship has pulled into Guam, and is the farthest it’s ever been from @NavBaseSD since its commissioning.#FreeandOpenIndoPacific



